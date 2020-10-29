U.S. equities ended the day down.
The increase in coronavirus cases continues to dominate headlines.
The energy sector lagged the broader market as oil saw a sell-off, while the utility and real estate sectors led the broader market.
Economic news was relatively light today.
In corporate news, several companies reported earnings today, such as Microsoft, MasterCard, United Parcel Service and General Electric.
U.S. Treasury prices were little changed today.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 1 billion shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold fell $33.10 to $1,878.80, and crude oil prices fell $2.23 to $37.34 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.56 percent and the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .77 percent.
