Equity markets were broadly lower Thursday with the energy sector being the biggest laggard, a reversal from this week’s general outperformance trend.
As the earning season winds down, much of the results have been positive.
However, today’s lower-than-expected outlook from Walmart shows the economy still has some ways to go in its journey for recovery.
Higher demand has been a tailwind for oil prices as it has been for much of this week, with prices returning to pre-pandemic highs.
However, structural issues in the oil market still pose long-term challenges.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury rate is trading just shy of the 1.3 percent mark as investors price in rising-inflation expectations on additional monetary and fiscal stimulus.
Gold and the dollar are little changed.
In economic news, the U.S. Department of Labor and Statistics released data showing first-time unemployment claims climbed to 861,000, a four week high.
This comes after the Labor Department revised last week’s number sharply higher from 793,000 to 848,000.
To put these levels into perspective, pre-pandemic initial claims usually ran in the low 200,000s. State and federal claims, including the temporary federal relief program, totaled 1.4 million.
New coronavirus variants, economic shutdowns, and severe winter weather that has caused power outages and subdued travel are all contributing to a slowing labor-market recovery.
Higher unemployment usually acts as a counter force to inflation, but strong consumer sales growth shows the government has successfully filled the temporary income gap in the economy, balancing the higher unemployment rate.
Worsening employment data sets up an economic backdrop that’s favorable to another round of fiscal stimulus being injected into an economy that has already seen a sizable growth in money supply. Time will tell if additional stimulus will be a catalyst for higher inflation, but we believe stocks can perform well in a rising inflationary marker, with strong earnings growth, resilient consumer demand and an accommodative monetary policy all posing as tailwinds for equity prices.
