Markets erased opening gains Monday after Apple announced a slowdown in hiring and capital spending amid growing economic growth headwinds.
Small caps were holding up relatively well, while larger names were down nearly 1 percent on the day, with the VIX volatility index also up about 6 percent.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were higher even as U.S. shares retreated.
Oil was up more than 4 percent as the market prices are in potentially lower supply as the threat of a Russian oil supply squeeze mounts.
The dollar weakened somewhat as the probability of a 100 basis-point, or 1 percent, Federal Reserve rate hike came down, with 75 basis points now more likely.
A report out Monday showed homebuilder sentiment is falling quickly but remains in positive territory (a reading above 50), with builders citing affordability and supply chain issues as their top concern.
Homebuilder sentiment fell to 55 in July, a 12-point drop, the second largest drop since the survey began 37 years ago.
Builders said affordability is the main concern as the average new home now costs more than $400,000, pricing out many in the market.
Builders have faced challenges obtaining raw materials after lumber mills shut down during the pandemic, but strong demand and slow-to-return supply has meant that input costs have remained well above long-term averages.
Financing, another key concern for builders, has recently become more expensive after Federal Reserve hikes that have driven mortgage rates and borrowing costs higher.
From a sector level, energy stocks were one of the few sectors in the green, up more than 1.5 percent as demand forecasts rise slightly and supply stays tight as oil producers have little excess capacity to increase production.
Markets have been volatile this year, with the VIX at elevated levels as investors gauge quickly evolving economic and inflationary data.
The Fed has been on a path of rate hikes and balance sheet reductions to curb price increases, which has sent stocks into a bear market as investors price in a future recession.
However, the Fed has said it still sees a path to a soft landing, a scenario where inflation comes under control without the economy tipping into a recession.
Edward Jones analysts think key indicators like the labor market and consumer spending remain strong, but headwinds are growing and the risk of a recession is increasing.
