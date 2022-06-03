Colorado Wool Company offers locally made products

Colorado Wool Company, which recently opened at 134 F St. in Salida, offers a variety of artisan products ranging from supplies to already made crafts from local artists.
Owner Jill Fielder first began crafting at age 10 and started a business venture in 2010 in collaboration with her husband, Alan Fielder. The couple traveled the country attending artisan shows and acquired a fiber mill in 2012. In 2020, she moved to Salida from Rochester, New York, after the pandemic put a halt to shows.
Jill Fielder said she first visited Salida when she attended a local fiber festival and fell in love with the mountains, which prompted her to move. When the pandemic started to subside, she began attending craft shows again but ultimately decided she wanted to remain in Colorado. “I was miserable,” she said. “I missed the mountains.”
She decided to open a store after realizing Salida lacked a place to purchase a wide variety of crafting materials. “Denver has a ton of outlets; Salida doesn’t,” she said. “I think Salida needed this for a while.”
The store offers a variety of paints, fabrics and other craft-making materials and tools. She said crafting materials are hard to order online; you often need to feel and inspect the item before purchasing it.
The Fielders are also working on becoming a Baby Lock Sewing Machine dealer. Alan Fielder, who has worked as a field engineer for Kodak, said he is in the process of training with Baby Lock. The hope is to add services such as sewing machine repair.
In addition, the store displays a variety of pieces from local artists. Alan Fielder said, “It’s amazing the different artists that come in here.” Currently, 14 local artists and farms have items displayed in the store.
There is a sizable crafting area in the back for individuals to work on their projects as well. A local knitting group meets there regularly. Fielder said, “We want the community to be involved.”
They hope to add classes for people to learn a variety of artisan skills and provide a fun space for local crafters to enjoy. Alan Fielder said, “If you’re bored, come hang out.”
In addition to operating a retail store, they have a cottage-level fiber mill in Villa Grove. He said they may offer tours of the mill in the future.
Colorado Wool Company has a suggestion box at the front of the store for locals to request items or services, and more products are coming soon.
