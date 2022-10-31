Equities traded sharply higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.5-percent and the Dow rising more than 800 points, to log a positive finish to what was quite a strong week for stocks.
Earnings reports were the primary focus today, with investors looking beyond weaker-than-expected quarterly results from Amazon, which continued the string of disappointments among the big tech companies, and instead keying on growing optimism around an upcoming shift in the size of Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Markets received a boost from the latest consumer activity reports, which showed some potential relief to inflation coming from moderating wage pressures.
Despite slightly higher rates and weakness in Amazon shares, the technology sector led the way today.
Commodities were broadly lower, including 1 percent-plus declines in oil and gold prices. Stocks have mounted a solid rally this week, pushing the S&P 500 9-percent above its mid-October low.
The 10-year Treasury yields were up today, moving back above the 4-percent level, as markets continue to adjust to shifting expectations around upcoming Fed rate hikes.
Nevertheless, yields have moved notably lower in recent days, with the 10-year rate down from 4.22-percent just a week ago.
Both stock and bond markets will remain focused on next week’s Fed meeting, during which it’s believe the Fed will announce another 0.75-percent increase in its policy rate.
Perhaps more important than this rate move will be the commentary the Fed provides around its plans for upcoming moves, as expectations that the Fed will begin downshifting to smaller hikes have been the key catalyst in the recent rally higher for equities and the move lower for bond yields.
September readings for consumer income and spending released on Friday showed that the economy is slowing, but not cratering. Household consumption picked up slightly last month, reflecting ongoing resilience in consumer demand, which we’d attribute to the continued tightness in the labor market.
We think the economy is likely to endure a mild recession in coming quarters, but this data supports the case that the economy is entering this slowdown from a position of strength, which we believe can limit the damage being inflicted by tight Fed policy and rising rates.
To that end, the report also showed some promise for the Fed’s fight against inflation.
While consumer price increases remained firm in September, wage growth moderated materially.
This, along with a host of other recent underlying trends that contribute to consumer prices, provides additional evidence that inflation is poised to slow in the months ahead.
We don’t think this will prompt an about-face from the Fed next week, but, in our view, there is mounting support for the Fed to begin eyeing a more moderate pace of rate hikes in the near future.
