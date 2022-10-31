Equities traded sharply higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.5-percent and the Dow rising more than 800 points, to log a positive finish to what was quite a strong week for stocks. 

Earnings reports were the primary focus today, with investors looking beyond weaker-than-expected quarterly results from Amazon, which continued the string of disappointments among the big tech companies, and instead keying on growing optimism around an upcoming shift in the size of Federal Reserve rate hikes. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.