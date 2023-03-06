Equities finished little changed Monday, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 added just under 0.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 40 points.
This follows a 2 percent gain for U.S. stocks last week that ended a three-week losing streak.
Interest rates started with a downward move but mitigated higher through the day, with the 10-year Treasury yield holding steady just below the 4 percent mark.
Overall, Monday’s headlines and data calendar were rather light, with markets in wait-and-see mode ahead of Federal Reserve commentary and employment data later this week.
Sector performance was mixed between defensive and cyclical areas, but the most notable move Monday was the pullback in small-cap equities, which, in combination with the intraday upswing in interest rates, may reflect a growing view that the Fed is poised to extend its policy-tightening cycle, threatening to undermine the strength in the economy as we advance.
With markets zeroed in on upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve, this week will bring fresh commentary for investors to digest.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will give a two-day monetary policy testimony to congress today and Wednesday, during which analysts expect him to emphasize the central bank’s commitment to bringing down inflation.
Given the lawmaker audience, analysts said they suspect there will be a focus on the Fed’s assessment of the health of the economy, but the core of the message is likely to center on the plan to bring consumer price increases down toward the longer-term 2 percent target, including how long the Fed believes it will need to keep rates high to accomplish that.
Analysts said they don’t expect any surprises from Powell’s speech, but markets are likely to respond to any commentary that appears to tilt more aggressive or accommodative than current consensus expectations.
This week will finish with the headliner – the February employment report. This will be the encore to the very hot January report in which payroll growth surged and the unemployment rate fell to the fresh low of 3.4 percent.
According to analysts, Friday’s report will show job growth was more modest last month, but they expect markets to respond more specifically to the underlying trend in wage growth.
With inflation readings firming in recent weeks, any sign that wage growth is reaccelerating will likely be treated negatively in the initial market reaction.
On the other hand, a report that shows continued job growth alongside moderating wage pressures would probably be the sweet spot in terms of the stock- and bond-market reactions.
The tight labor market remains a very bright spot in an otherwise decelerating economy, which analysts said they think will help soften the slowdown in gross domestic product this year.
