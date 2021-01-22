Equities were mixed Thursday after closing at all-time highs yesterday as Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.
Optimism that fiscal spending will accelerate economic growth, along with early indications of a solid fourth-quarter corporate earnings season, continues to support a positive tone in the markets.
December housing starts rose to the fastest pace since 2006, as record-low mortgage rates continue to boost demand.
Applications for state unemployment benefits totaled 900,000, slightly better than estimates and below last week’s level.
Unemployment remains elevated, and the labor-market recovery has stalled as a result of rising coronavirus infections and new restrictions on businesses.
However, equities have been less sensitive to this slowdown amid anticipation of more fiscal relief from Biden and Congress.
With stocks making fresh record highs on Inauguration Day, the market’s focus shifts to the new administration’s policies and economic plan.
Biden released details of his coronavirus-response plan Thursday, which emphasized a ramp-up in testing and includes greater use of the Defense Act to help with vaccine production.
The plan also seeks to accelerate the rollout of vaccines by providing more funding to local and state officials, creating more vaccination sites, and launching a national public education campaign.
Congress will need to fund this national strategy as part of the administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus-relief package that was unveiled last week.
The communications services, consumer discretionary and technology sectors led the way, while cyclical sectors, like energy and industrials, lagged.
Ten-year yields are higher at 1.10 percent, with the benchmark rate up notably from 0.92 percent to start the year, as additional stimulus has raised the outlook for inflation as well as government budget deficits.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 885,707,133 with decliners outnumbering advancers.
