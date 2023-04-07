After recent successful Solvista Health career events highlighting employment opportunities at the new Regional Assessment Center in Salida, more events are planned for May 3 and Aug. 2.
The events will start at 5:30 p.m. at Salida United Methodist Church, 228 E. Fourth St.
The event highlights an opportunity to enter the field of behavioral health for those with a high school diploma or equivalent, a press release stated. The Regional Assessment Center in Salida has entry-level positions for behavioral health workers.
Dinner will be provided along with a presentation exploring the opportunity for education, training and career advancement available through Solvista. Leaders from the organization will be on hand to answer questions.
To RSVP, call Julie Anderson at 719-275-2351. Anyone interested in employment with Solvista Health can apply online at www.solvistahealth/careers.
The Solvista Health Regional Assessment Center, on the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center campus, aims to provide a place where people who are experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, regardless of where they live in Colorado, can find help.
