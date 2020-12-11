Chamber Corner – Bliss Bags

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Bliss Bags to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
Bliss Bags are customized gift bags filled with goods from Salida small businesses.
Ten different local businesses are currently represented with products in the Bliss Bags.
Prices for the individual items range from $1.50 to $26, and people can choose whatever items they’d like to include in the bags.
“I try to keep it affordable so people can get several items at a good price and still feel like they’re getting a good gift,” said owner Anissa Caiazza.
Caiazza said the items are currently Christmas focused, but they can change at anytime.
The reusable organic cotton bags, meanwhile, were screen printed by Drift & Amble and are included in orders that cost more than $25.
Caiazza is also donating $1 from every bag it sells to the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Bliss Bags doesn’t have a store front, but people can purchase a customized bag online at www.ananda-collective.com. Caiazza offers delivery in Chaffee County and pick up in Salida.
Bliss Bags also has a booth at the winter farmer’s market. The next farmer’s market will be from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at 8875 CR 150.
She also encouraged businesses that want to be represented in Bliss Bags to reach out to her at anissa4ananda@gmail.com.
Additionally, Caiazza said people can customize by the Bliss Bags by adding a local libation or a gift card.
“I am absolutely energized by the opportunity to do meaningful work that supports our community,” Caiazza said. “This business endeavor was motivated by and founded on the kind and thoughtful act of giving; a core value that is the heart of my efforts and a reason I believe so strongly in supporting our community in return.”
