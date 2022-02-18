Collegiate Peaks Bank receives Chamber Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Collegiate Peaks Bank as its Business of the Month for February.
Collegiate Peaks was honored for its ongoing support of local organizations including Salida Sunrise Rotary Club, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Ark-Valley Humane Society and more than 50 others.
The bank was chartered in 1987 in Buena Vista and was acquired in 2018 by Glacier Bancorp.
The bank has locations in Buena Vista, Salida and the Denver Metro area.
The Salida branch has a staff of 21 full-time employees.
The bank and its employees support charitable causes with thousands of dollars in donations and sponsorships every year.
In 2021, the Salida location donated or sponsored more than $20,000 toward events and programs around the area.
During the last year, the bank’s Salida office employees volunteered more than 700 hours of work to the community.
When a new customer opens an account with the bank, it will donate to an organization of the new customer’s choice.
