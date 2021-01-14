There were no major moves in equities on Wednesday. The S&P 500 finished 0.2 percent higher, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed near the flat line.
Political headlines continue to hold the market’s attention, but gains to start the year reflect the ongoing focus on the vaccine and ensuing economic rebound.
Utilities and real estate led the gains, likely benefiting from a pullback in bond yields. The 10-year benchmark rate dropped from a near 10-month high following strong demand at a government debt sale.
Announcements Wednesday offered a fresh take on the state of the consumer, with the data painting a somewhat encouraging picture.
Target released holiday shopping figures, showing a 17 percent increase in sales for November and December, including a doubling of online holiday sales.
The combination of strong e-commerce trends and sales of home-related items reflects the shift in consumer-spending habits driven by the pandemic.
Along those lines, data on Wednesday showed that mortgage applications rose 8 percent for the week and are up 10 percent from a year ago, signaling ongoing strength in the housing market.
The December inflation report stated that consumer prices rose by 1.4 percent versus the same month last year.
Equities are holding on to solid gains to start the year, with the 1.5 percent rise so far in January adding to the nearly 20 percent return during the past year.
Additional details are expected later this week on the Biden Administration’s economic plan.
Small-cap stocks and emerging-market equities are also up more than 20 percent over the past year, highlighting the benefits of portfolio diversification as this new bull market advances.
The price of gold dropped $10.40 to $1845.60, while silver dropped as well, $.39 to $25.28.
The price of crude oil fell slightly, $.01 to $52.90.
U.S. Treasuries were also down, with the 10-year bond down to 1.10 percent from 1.15 percent. The 30-year was also down to 1.82 percent from 1.88 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.