Equities finished the day mixed following a record high in major U.S. indexes yesterday and a month-long rally.
Global stocks are also taking a breather after a record-setting month, with the world index heading for its best monthly performance since 1988.
The consumer discretionary sector led the market, but overall all sectors were down, while energy was at the lowest.
U.S. Treasury yields were mixed.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 950 million shares traded. Decliners outnumbered advancers.
Gold held steady at $1,809.00, and silver was up $.10 to $23.44. Crude oil prices rose $.14 to $45.85 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed higher at 1.62 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished flat at 0.88 percent.
