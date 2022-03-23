Stocks finished higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks moving higher as Treasury yields climb.
Consumer services and consumer discretionary stocks were also sharply higher.
Oil moved slightly lower to around $111 a barrel, followed by a small drop in energy sector equities.
Bitcoin was up more than 3 percent, along with other cryptocurrencies, a sign that investor sentiment is improving, and investors are shifting to riskier assets.
The U.S. 10-year bond yield moved higher on comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell that inflation is too high and that the central bank will move aggressively to tame it.
Internationally, European and Asian stocks posted strong results. Alibaba was a standout, rising 11 percent on plans to buy back more shares.
No major headlines or economic data drove markets today, but investors are keeping a close eye on the situation in Ukraine and its possible effects on global economic growth and inflation.
Large-cap stocks are outperforming small-caps, as the Russell 2K is lower.
In a positive sign for equities, the market’s volatility gauge, the VIX index, has fallen further and is almost touching 20. The VIX rises during times of volatility, such as sell-offs seen earlier in the year.
Markets seem to have found a sense of calm, and sentiment has stabilized even as the invasion of Ukraine rages on.
Economic growth should stay well above the pre-pandemic trend this year, with inflation staying above the Fed’s long-term target of 2 percent, but both growth and inflation will moderate and start to move lower by year-end.
Inflation will eventually come into line with the Fed’s target, in our view, as the Fed takes steps to shrink the balance sheet and raise rates, and as supply-chain issues ease with more manufacturing capacity coming online.
