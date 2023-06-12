Stocks ended mixed Friday, closing out the week with a modest gain.
There was little in the way of major data or headlines this week, leaving markets to focus on upcoming inflation and Federal Reserve announcements.
It was quiet on the global data front as well, though the latest read on producer prices in China showed that deflationary pressures are mountain, which we think reflects China’s continued economic weakness sand healing supply chains.
Bond yields were up slightly but remain largely in a holding pattern ahead of the next rate announcement.
Analysts said they don’t think it’s overstating to say the coming week will be extremely pivotal in setting the tone for the market’s mood over the next few months.
Tuesday brings the latest release of the consumer price index, followed by the Fed’s rate announcements on Wednesday.
Core inflation is expected to maintain its downward trend, inching closer to the 5 percent mark, which it hasn’t been below since November 2021.
Analysts said the continue to believe core CPI will moderate over the balance of the year, but any hiccups in that trend would likely temporarily undermine the current market rally that has been supported by expectations for an approaching end to rate hikes.
To that end, all eyes will be on the Fed’s announcement on Wedesnday.
Analysts continue to believe the Fed is eyeing the opportunity to take a pause, though the mix of recent data likely means this announcement wcould be closer to a toss-up in terms of a pause or an additional 0.25 percent hike.
In any event, analysts said they expect the markets to key in on the Fed’s messaging around its approach over the next few months, including leaving the door open to pausing as well as additional rate hikes if upcoming inflation data warrant.
The S&P 500 hit a high for 2023 this week, adding to its rally that has seen the index rise 20 percent from its October low.
Growth-style investments, and the technology sector in particular, have seen a source of horsepower for the market rebound, with the Nasdaq rising more than 27 percent year-to-date.
The market complexion has shifted slightly this week, however, with small-caps outperforming (they’ve underperformed for much of the year on a challenging economic outlook) and value-style outpacing growth.
Analysts said they don’t necessarily view this as a new trend in underlying performance, but it does highlight the importance of proper diversification.
Further, while this rally is not completely built on sand, analysts think the somewhat narrow leadership and dependence coming Fed shift to the sidelines (requiring falling inflation) make the market susceptible to bouts of volatility as we progress through the summer.
Nevertheless, we think the market’s strength is a favorable sign for the broader outlook, which we continue to believe includes the emergence of a durable bull market as we look toward 2024 and beyond.
