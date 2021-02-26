Chamber Corner – American Classic Inn

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed American Classic Inn to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
Operator Anita Kudasik grew up in the business here in Salida – her parents own the Gateway Inn and Suites.
After graduating from Salida High School in 2013, Kudasik studied hospitality tourism and event management at Metro State University in Denver.
While there, she said her parents called and told her that they had a friend who had a property he was looking to get rid of.
“We talked to the guy and the time seemed right,” Kudasik said.
Eventually Kudasik and Ralph Fish took over the American Classic Inn in May of 2018 and started renovating its 20 rooms in May, 2019.
“We really tried to be completely unique and different in everything we did,” Kudasik said, noting that all 20 rooms look completely different from each other.
Kudasik and her mom did the interior design work while her dad did the renovation work, her uncle painted and friends contributed as well.
“It was 20 mini projects,” she said, noting how much of a family business it is.
Now, besides some “great housekeepers,” Kudasik said her and Fish live on site and handle pretty much everything themselves.
“That’s how we keep our rates lower,” she said.
The inn has also been working hard to build its reputation. Kudasik said the inn’s Expedia rating was 2.2 when they took over, which was the lowest in Salida. Their rating has since jumped to more than 4.0 on Expedia and its also now a super host on Airbnb, she said.
“It’s really been about improving the guest experience and keeping everyone coming back for more,” Kudasik said.
More work is also planned at the inn, including a new common area for its guests with a hot tub and fire pit, and also a kitchenette to cater to longer stays.
Kudasik said they plan on re-branding the hotel and changing its name in the next six months too, but can’t decide on a new name yet.
“We’re always looking to improve,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.