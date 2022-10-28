U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter of 2022 came in above expectations Thursday morning, up 2.6 percent on an annualized basis, versus expectations of 2 percent growth.

Markets were generally mixed after the release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average in positive territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged given recent disappointing large-cap technology earnings.

