U.S. gross domestic product for the third quarter of 2022 came in above expectations Thursday morning, up 2.6 percent on an annualized basis, versus expectations of 2 percent growth.
Markets were generally mixed after the release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average in positive territory, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lagged given recent disappointing large-cap technology earnings.
Companies like Microsoft, Google and Facebook/Meta have all reported fourth-quarter growth forecasts that were below expectations this week.
Meanwhile, Treasury yields continue to soften, with the U.S. 10-year yield now under 4 percent to 3.95 percent levels, well below recent highs of 4.28 percent.
Softer yields tend to support better sentiment in equities, especially in growth sectors, although Thursday’s moves seemed driven by earnings more than rates.
Preliminary third-quarter gross domestic product growth figures were released Thursday morning and indicated better than expected U.S. economic growth this past quarter.
The annualized figure of 2.6 percent exceeded expectations of 2 percent and came in well above last quarter’s -0.6 percent growth.
Personal consumption, which is a primary driver of the U.S. economy, came in at 1.4 percent, which is below last quarter’s 2 percent consumption figure, but still not showing substantial deterioration.
Notably, the 1.4 percent growth in consumption was driven by a 2.8 percent growth rate in services and offset by a 1.2 percent decline in goods, reinforcing recent trends that the consumer has shifted purchasing patterns from goods to services.
Overall, while the third-quarter GDP report demonstrated some resilience, analysts warned that it is backward looking and may not yet fully reflect the impact of rising interest rates.
While Edward Jones analysts said they would expect some weakening in the GDP growth in the quarters ahead, the silver lining perhaps is the U.S. economy is starting from a relative position of strength this quarter.
Next Wednesday the Federal Open Market Committee will release its November interest rate decision, and analysts expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by another 0.75 percent, bringing the fed funds rate to around 4 percent.
This week, reports were heard from other major central banks around the globe, including the Bank of Canada (BoC) and the European Central Bank (ECB), both of which continued their outsized rate increases, with the BoC raising rates by 0.5 percent and the ECB by 0.75 percent.
Markets have been focused on whether the Fed may opt for a more gradual pace of rate hikes at the December meeting, and market expectations are now calling for the Fed to raise rates in December by 0.5 percent.
A more gradual pace of rate hikes will certainly be a welcome development for markets, as this would alleviate pressure on the consumer and broader economy, particularly the most interest-rate sensitive sectors like the housing market.
