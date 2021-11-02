U.S. equity markets closed higher Monday, driven by energy and consumer discretionary sectors.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 1.56 percent, as markets await a decision and commentary from not only the Federal Reserve this week, but also the Australian central bank and bank of England.
The U.S. dollar softened, and crude oil prices rose to $84 levels, even as reports point to potential increases in supply from OPEC+.
All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve this week as the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting concludes Wednesday. The Fed is largely expected to begin its balance-sheet tapering program, reducing monthly asset purchases from current levels of $120 billion per month.
Given this move is largely anticipated by markets, investors may be more focused on the Fed’s commentary around elevated inflation and supply-chain shortages globally.
Markets recently have been pricing a Fed rate hike as early as June. Edward Jones analysts believe this meeting will give Jerome Powell and the Fed the opportunity to reset market expectations somewhat, and a rate-hike decision will be independent and decided upon based on conditions after tapering is concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.