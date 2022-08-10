U.S. stocks finished lower, with the Nasdaq lagging after Micron Technology, the largest U.S. maker of memory semiconductors, warned that revenue may fall short of its prior guidance.
Treasury yields rose, pressuring the growth segments of the market, with the consumer discretionary and technology sectors down the most.
On the flip side, energy stocks were higher, as oil prices held above $90.
The economic calendar was light and sentiment cautious, as investors await Wednesday’s inflation report to gauge the path of rate hikes ahead.
The highlight of the week and a likely key driver for the short-term direction of travel for the markets will be the release of the July consumer price index (CPI) tomorrow morning.
Friday’s blowout July jobs suggested that more rate hikes are needed to cool the still-tight labor market.
Investors will be looking at tomorrow’s CPI to determine whether another 0.75 percent rate hike in September is coming, or the Fed can pivot to tightening at a slower pace.
Given the broad decline in commodity prices over the past month, the headline inflation will likely slow from June’s pace; however, there is a lot of uncertainty about how quickly prices will moderate over the coming months.
Consensus expects headline CPI to decline to 8.7 percent from 9.1 percent, but expects the core CPI, which excludes food and energy, to accelerate to 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent.
There are plenty of encouraging signs that goods inflation is easing, driven by slower demand, lower commodity prices, and easing supply-chain bottlenecks.
However, services inflation is likely to stay elevated, supported by higher wage pressures and shelter costs.
Equity markets have rallied about 13 percent since the mid-June lows, aided by reduced recession fears, hopes for a Federal Reserve pivot and lower bond yields.
With last week’s outsized job gains suggesting that the Fed has to stay aggressive in its fight against inflation, additional near-term momentum for this rally might be difficult to achieve, and markets could be entering a choppy phase in the months ahead.
Yet, the worst of the valuation declines might be behind us, and corporate earnings are proving more resilient than feared.
Despite some of the recent disappointments in the tech space, 75 percent of the S&P 500 companies have reported results that exceeded analyst estimates, which is about in line with the historical average, but lower than the prior quarters.
