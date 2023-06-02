Stoughton joins Salida Sport and Spine

Dr. Alan Stoughton joined Salida Sport and Spine, 203 G St., in mid-April, joining Drs. Nathan Herndon and Skylar Pappenroth.
With the addition of Stoughton to the practice, Salida Sport and Spine now serves patients six days a week. Stoughton’s days are Wednesday and Friday and Saturday mornings.
He came to Salida from Mountain View Pain Center, an integrated medicine clinic in Littleton, and is originally from Crystal Lake, Illinois, about an hour north of Chicago.
He is a graduate of Northwestern Health Science University, where he earned his doctorate in chiropractic in 2004.
“I wanted to be a chiropractor since I was 10 years old,” he said. “My parents went to a chiropractor, and I would go along and I liked to play with the spine models. I wanted one, and I was told I’d have to be a chiropractor to have one. When I got out of school my first job was working for that chiropractor.”
He worked in his hometown for nine years before moving to the Front Range in 2013 for the biking and climbing. Once here he developed interests in backcountry skiing and whitewater rafting.
When he isn’t working as a chiropractor he is a raft guide and teaches rowing instruction for Rocky Mountain Outdoor Center in Buena Vista.
As a certified chiropractic spots physician, Stoughton offers diversified care, using chiropractic adjustments, dry needling and therapeutic modalities to reduce pain, speed healing and improve athletic performance in all patient populations. Kinesiology tape is another of his offerings
“Kinesiology tape was invented by a Japanese chiropractor and was popular during the 2008 Olympics,” he said.
The black tape creates support on nerve receptors, making the brain more aware of the area that is taped while allowing the patient to move.
“My goal for my patients is to keep them as active as they like to be and living the highest quality of life possible,” Stoughton said.
His wife, Laurel, works remotely for a dog toy company. They have two dogs and a cat and are enjoying Salida’s lifestyle. Next on his to-do list is learning to fly fish.
