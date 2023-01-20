Jon Resnick Photography

Jon Resnick of Jon Resnick Photography cuts the ribbon celebrating his business’s membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. At front are dogs Bandit, left, and Ripley. Middle, from left: Karin Naccarato, Hank Martin, Kelsey Foster, Resnick and Heather Adams. Back: Gary Buchanan, Sam Johnson and Michael Varnum.

 Courtesy photo

Jon Resnick Photography recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and was welcomed to membership with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Resnick is a commercial photographer with experience shooting action, landscape, portrait, concerts, events, small businesses, food, weddings and more.

