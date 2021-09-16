U.S. equities ended higher, with the S&P 500 having its best day since the end of August.
Value and cyclical sectors, including financials, energy and industrials, outperformed , while defensive sectors like utilities and consumer staples lagged.
The 10-year Treasury yield re-claimed 1.30 percent levels, to end in the middle of its range this month of 1.24 percent to 1.37 percent.
This comes as inflation readings in the U.S., including yesterday’s CPI reading and today’s Export and Import Price indices, all cam in lower than expectations.
Gold prices also declined as inflation readings softened. Globally, however, we see inflation starting to pick-up, as inflation in the U.K. yesterday came in at its highest level since 1997 at 3.2 percent YoY , and Canadian CPI this morning came in ahead of expectations as well at 4.1 percent YoY.
This morning’s Empire Manufacturing survey, an indicator of New York state’s industrial activity, came in well above expectations for the month of September, with a reading of 34.3 versus consensus of 18.0.
The new orders, shipments, and unfilled orders components all improved substantially, while labor market indicators showed strong growth in employment.
Of note, the prices paid and received indices were at or near record highs.
This datapoint is another indicator that the U.S. economy, while perhaps moderating from record levels last quarter, remains on track to deliver above-trend growth rates.
As inflation pressures in the U.S. are showing signs of perhaps rolling over, and growth continues its upward but moderating pace as well, all eyes will continue to remain on the Fed in the weeks ahead.
Commentary from the Fed officials in recent weeks continue to point to a start to a tapering of the Fed’s balance sheet by the end of this year, perhaps with an announcement at the November meeting. While historically markets have experienced volatility around Fed tapering, this also remains a signal that the Fed no longer views crisis-level accommodation necessary as the economy recovers.
