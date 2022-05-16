Equities managed a relief rally today, but after posting back-to-back losses, they still closed lower for the week. The Nasdaq is down almost 29 percent from its recent highs and the S&P 500 is nearing a bear market (-20 percent).
Bitcoin moved above the $30,000 mark after briefly falling as low as $26,000, illustrating how sensitive investors are to incoming data, and a sign that sentiment may be turning positive.
The 10-year bond yield is hovering around 2.9 percent after falling Thursday, as investors rushed to safe-haven assets.
Oil continues its climb, now at $110 per barrel, with investors pricing in increased demand and short supply.
On the international front, both European and Asian equities posted gains.
Bond yields are rising after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated the Fed’s intent to act aggressively to tame rampant inflation.
Investors are pricing in further rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction.
Comments from Powell also pointed to a possible “hard landing” or at least the prospect of a “soft landing” being a difficult act to balance.
A soft landing would mean the Fed is successfully able to bring inflation down without causing unemployment to rise or pushing the economy into a recession.
Volatility in the crypto market over the last few weeks has highlighted the uncertainty of the product being used as currency over the long term.
Several cryptocurrencies have experienced wild swings, with bitcoin moving more than 10 percent in a single day.
Other cryptocurrencies, such as luna, lost almost 98 percent of their value seemingly overnight.
A popular stable coin, which aims to peg the value of the currency to the U.S. dollar, initially fell to $0.5 as it struggled to maintain the peg amid volatility.
To be sure, cryptocurrencies still have a popular following, but using the asset as a currency could be problematic if volatility continues.
In commodity markets the price of crude oil was up $4.16 at $110.29 and the spot price of gold was down $17 to $1,807.30.
