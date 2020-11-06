Chamber Corner - Thrift Horse

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed the Thrift Horse to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The thrift shop, located at 325 W. U.S. 50 in Salida, has everything from clothing for the whole family to sections filled with houseware, pet supplies, house repair items and brand new liquidation items inside its 6,000 square foot retail space.
The Thrift Horse also carries a lot of local art at discounted rates, providing artists another place to sell their work.
“We wanted to be a boutique style store with thrift prices,” said Madolyn Davis, who opened the store with her mom, Kimberlee Best, and friend, Tina Raiford.
Davis said they clean everything that comes in before they put it up for sale, even CDs and books.
“The store smells nice and clean,” she said.
In addition to cleanliness, quality is also important to the Thrift Horse.
“We do our hardest to make sure that everything that gets on the floor is in great condition,” Davis said.
After being on the floor for four weeks, everything in the store, including furniture, goes on sale at 50 percent off. Davis said they change the tags on what’s on sale every Tuesday.
The store got some of its inventory by buying out a craft store and other inventory by working with artists. Donations are also large part of the inventory.
Davis said they typically give store credit to people who make donations, so they can have a little something for the stuff they worked hard for. She also said they do some cash offers on furniture to locals and will also pay a couple bucks for men’s jeans and winter jackets.
The Thrift Horse opened for business in mid-August. It’s currently open from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sundays.
For more information about the store log on to facebook.com/thrifthorse.
