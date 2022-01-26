For the second day in a row, markets posted a robust late-day recovery, reversing some earlier losses.
However, the NASDAQ still closed sizably lower, further intensifying the value over growth outperformance as the Fed rate-hike decision looms.
Ten-year yields have been flat, near the 1.8 percent mark. International markets are mixed but also experiencing bouts of volatility.
When volatility surges and markets decline in this fashion, it can prompt emotional, knee-jerk reactions, emphasizing the importance of a long-term view and disciplined portfolio decisions.
This volatility should be a reminder that market declines are expected and not a reason to change investment strategies on the fly.
For example, since 1928, we have experienced 99 10-percent corrections and 45 15-percent corrections in the S&P 500, or approximately one 10-percent correction per year and one-15 percent correction every two years.
Fundamental conditions remain broadly favorable, with GDP growth expected to pick up as 2022 progresses, driven by improving employment trends, healthy household demand, renewed business investment, and slowly clearing supply bottlenecks, all supporting rising corporate profits again this year.
Against that backdrop, this recent market pullback may be viewed as a buying opportunity for long-term investors.
This may also be an excellent time to review your goals, any changes in your personal situation, and your comfort with risk to ensure your portfolio is positioned to help keep you on track.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.