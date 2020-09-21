U.S. equities ended the day lower with the technology sector leading the drop.
American Airlines’ CEO said hundreds of thousands will lose their jobs without additional emergency aid.
Treasury yields were slightly higher for the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 245 point to 27,657.
Gold rose $7.70 to $1,957.60.
Crude oil fell $.04 to $40.93 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.45 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at .69 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.