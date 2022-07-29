Stocks moved sharply higher Thursday after a report showed the U.S. economy shrank for two quarters in a row.
The bureau in charge of gauging a recession is unlikely to put the U.S. economy there yet, as it looks at much more than just gross domestic product growth, and factors like the labor market are still in good shape, Edward Jones analysts said.
But that could still change over the next 12 to 18 months.
The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield has been moving lower for a few weeks now, and the move continued Thursday after the negative growth reading.
On the international front, European and Asian shares were mixed following the Federal Reserve rate hike.
Commodity prices are rising, as U.S. oil inventories fall and the global economic outlook is holding up better than expected.
The economy shrank by an annualized rate of 0.9 percent last quarter, following a quarter of -1.6 percent growth.
Two quarters of negative GDP in a row are typically seen as a “technical recession”; however, GDP growth is not the only factor to gauge recessionary periods, and underlying economic factors like the labor market are still in healthy shape and providing strong support to the economy.
The decline was more broad-based than the previous quarter’s decline, with inventories, residential investment and government spending all declining.
A shift in consumer spending from goods to services continued throughout the quarter, as consumer demand for travel and leisure normalizes after the pandemic.
Some of the numbers, like government spending, are still recovering from “base-effects.” That is, spending in the previous year was elevated due to the pandemic- and government-related stimulus, and it will take time for year-over-year comparisons to normalize.
However, inflation and rising interest rates seem to be taking their toll on consumer demand, pricing out many potential homebuyers and shifting consumer buying habits.
This earnings season has seen mixed results, as some companies beat estimates while others come up short. This is an about-face from last quarter’s earnings results that broadly beat estimates and provided support to stock prices.
The changing corporate profit picture is indicative of an economy in a phase of slow economic growth as the Fed attempts to arrest inflation.
However, even though some companies are missing expectations, the broader takeaway has been stronger underlying trends than many expected and that investors feared.
This can be seen from stock prices moving higher even as bad economic news is released, pointing to a market that had priced in a severe collapse in economic and corporate growth, with only a slight pullback materializing.
