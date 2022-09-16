Stocks spent most of Thursday bouncing between positive and negative territory before losing steam late in the day, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 closing down 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 173 points (0.6 percent).
Markets continue to digest this week’s hotter-than-anticipated inflation report, which caused investors to rethink the path ahead for Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Also in the spotlight were economic readings consistent with the ongoing story of an economy facing a mix of positive and negative forces.
Thursday’s underlying leadership reflected an enduring tone of caution, with defensive sectors holding up while energy and technology investments lagged.
To that end, the yield curve saw a bit more inversion, with 10-year Treasury yields moving above 3.4 percent, while two-year yields were up more – rising above 3.8 percent to the highest level since 2007 – as short-term rates adjust to reflect expectations for more aggressive Fed policy of tightening ahead.
A batch of data indicated the economy still has some fuel in the tank but isn’t firing on all cylinders.
August retail sales rose by a decent 0.3 percent versus the prior month, though that was boosted by a large gain in automobile sales.
The headline figure was suppressed (in a favorable way) by a sharp drop in gas station sales, the result of a double-digit decline in gasoline prices in the month.
Looking through some of the volatile categories, overall retail spending growth was modest, suggesting consumers are hesitant to shift recent savings at the pump toward other discretionary spending.
What should help household spending is the ongoing strength in the labor market, with the latest reading on initial jobless claims coming in better than expected on Thursday, as new unemployment claims declined from last week’s level.
