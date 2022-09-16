Stocks spent most of Thursday bouncing between positive and negative territory before losing steam late in the day, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 closing down 1.1 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding 173 points (0.6 percent).

Markets continue to digest this week’s hotter-than-anticipated inflation report, which caused investors to rethink the path ahead for Federal Reserve rate hikes.

