Markets were lower across the board Thursday, as stronger than expected labor data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve would keep rates higher for longer.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was again the laggard of the day, down more than 1.25 percent.
The solid labor data also supported a move higher in shorter-term government bond yields, with the two-year U.S. Treasury yield higher by 0.08 percent, to 4.45 percent levels.
The U.S. dollar also was higher, with the DXY dollar index up 0.8 percent to 105 levels.
The combination of higher yields and stronger dollar also likely put downward pressure on market sentiment on the day.
Thursday’s labor market data continued to highlight the relative strength of the U.S. labor market, even in the face of higher interest rates.
The ADP private payrolls report indicated an increase of 235,000 jobs in December, well above the expected 153,000 increase.
Notably, the services sector drove job gains, adding 213,000, led by leisure and hospitality services gains.
Goods-producing sectors, however, gained only 22,000 jobs in December, underscoring again the shift in consumption patterns from goods to services during the past year.
In addition, initial jobless claims this week came in lower than expected, at 204,000 versus an expected 230,000.
This is also a better than expected figure, although claims are well above the lows of 166,000 reached last March.
Investors will be watching today’s jobs report closely to see if these trends carry through the nonfarm payrolls report as well.
Currently, forecasts are calling for an increase of 200,000 nonfarm jobs, a 3.7 percent unemployment rate and 5 percent annual wage gains in December.
Overall, markets may view a stronger jobs report as a negative signal that the Federal Reserve may continue to keep rates higher for longer, especially if wage gains surprise to the upside.
On Wednesday, the minutes from the December Federal Reserve meeting were released, which indicated again that most members of the Federal Open Market Committee viewed it appropriate to keep rates higher for longer, until inflation showed clear signs of moving back to the 2 percent target.
Edward Jones analysts said they would not expect the Fed to deviate from this message until it thinks it is ready to pause.
Nonetheless, forward-looking indicators of inflation, including Wednesday’s ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid index, continue to show signs of moderating.
Current market expectations for the fed funds rate call for the Fed to raise rates by 0.25 percent for two to three more meetings, bringing the peak fed funds rate to about 5 percent.
Broadly, analysts see the Fed and markets converging around this 5 percent level in rates before pausing and then potentially signaling rate cuts toward the end of 2023.
Analysts said they believe a signal to pivot lower will be a catalyst for better market sentiment, although markets can potentially start to improve ahead of an official Fed communication as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.