Chamber corner – High Peaks Well and Pump

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed High Peaks Well and Pump to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
Owner Steve Schwed has more than 30 years experience in the water well and pump business.
Schwed began working on wells with his father in 1984 and then owned and operated Thunder Well and Pump in New Hampshire for 20 years before moving to Salida a year and a half ago
“We visited three times and said, ‘we’re buying’,” Schwed said.
High Peaks Well and Pump has been in business about a year here and is family-owned along with wife Laurie and daughter Georgia, 11, helping. The company has service trucks, performs well inspections and testing, work on pumps and filtration and sells well pumps.
The business aims to provide quality, efficient and affordable water well and pump services. “If your water smells bad or tastes yucky, call us,” Laurie Schwed said.
She said they work in a 75-mile radius of Salida, doing jobs in places like Westcliffe and Leadville as well as Chaffee County.
High Peaks’ hours are typically from 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, but it is also available for emergency responses on the weekends.
More information at https://highpeakswell.com/ or 719-221-1970.
