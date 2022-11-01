Markets were lower Monday ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting scheduled to start today, but still finished the month sharply higher.
Markets are expecting a 75-basis-point (0.75 percent) hike, on top of an already aggressive hiking cycle this year, and it would leave the policy-rate target between 3.75 percent and 4 percent.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury was slightly higher, reflecting expectations of a higher terminal rate in 2023.
On the international front, Chinese authorities are doubling down on their zero-COVID-19 policy, sending the price of oil lower, as demand is forecast to shrink as cities face lockdowns.
Euro-area inflation came in at a new record in October at 10.7 percent. Europe is still battling with lower food and gas supplies, exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. dollar is strengthening, and Edward Jones analysts said it’s interesting to note the euro is still trading around parity with the dollar after weakening substantially earlier this year amid global growth concerns.
Markets have priced in a high probability of a 75-basis-point rise in policy rates as the Fed combats high inflationary pressures.
However, markets will be looking closely at Fed commentary for signs it might be considering a pause in rate hikes to let the economy catch up to the 4 percent policy rate.
The Bank of Canada recently upped its target rate by 50 basis points, lower than the expected 75 basis points, and the market is likely wondering if the BoC is the canary in the coal mine for the Federal Reserve.
However, the rise in yields, strengthening dollar and lower equity prices Monday likely reflect renewed concern that the Fed will continue to hike rates aggressively while reducing the balance sheet until inflation makes a meaningful move lower.
Analysts think a Fed pivot in the near term is unlikely with inflation running at multidecade highs.
