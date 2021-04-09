The S&P 500 closed at another record high today as bond yields fell slightly, dipping below the 1.65 percent mark, and technology shares rallied as a result.
European and Asian markets were also trading higher with eyes on the U.S. market and President Joe Biden’s willingness to negotiate the corporate tax rate proposal.
Economically sensitive stocks continue to lead the way, but the constant tug-of-war between rising rates and technology-stock performance continues as investors gauge the likelihood of future inflation.
Also posting gains today were the health care and consumer discretionary sectors.
U.S. initial weekly jobless claims rose last week to 744,000, the highest in three weeks and well above the 694,000 estimates. The news comes as unemployment remains considerably higher to pre-pandemic times.
However, the report highlights some improving trends, with continuing claims falling by 16,000 to 3.73 million.
Rising virus-case counts and further lockdowns have hampered the labor market recovery somewhat in the near term, but the market will recover in the long term with expanding vaccinations and the eventual rollback of COVID-19 restrictions providing support to the travel and leisure industries, which were the hardest hit during the pandemic.
Investors are trying to price in large macroeconomic data relating to fiscal and monetary policy, global coronavirus cases, and the vaccine rollout, as well as a proposed corporate tax rate increase including a global minimum tax.
So far, strong economic data has provided support to the equities market.
Higher-than-expected inflation could be a risk to our outlook expectations, but growing consumer demand and corporate profits will likely set the stage for a multiyear equity bull market.
