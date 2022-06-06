Equities moved lower today, with growth style underperforming on the back of a strong jobs report.
Payrolls rose 390,000 in May, better than expected and likely providing cover for the Fed to stay on its aggressive hiking cycle.
Ten-year yields rose on the news, closing in on the 3 percent mark.
Oil moved higher, as OPEC+ nears zero excess capacity and as demand for oil remains strong.
On the international front, European shares were lower.
The crypto markets were also sharply lower and well off their highs as headwinds mount, including new regulation in New York limiting crypto-mining infrastructure.
Payrolls beat the expected 328,000 gain, coming in at 390,000, as companies continue to hire aggressively. The unemployment rate was steady at 3.6 percnt, while the participation rate moved higher.
Higher wages and fewer COVID-19 restrictions seem to be pulling in potential workers from the sidelines and increasing the size of the labor pool.
The labor market is shrugging off any fears of a recession, as it continues to be a source of growth for the economy even amid big-tech hiring slowdowns. Higher wages and more workers mean spending is likely to remain strong.
The Federal Reserve is likely to take the news as a sign the economy can withstand further rate hikes in its mission to tame inflation.
Technology stocks are coming under selling pressure today in what has become commonplace this year.
Any news that would increase the probability of further Federal Reserve rate hikes is bad news for highly valued tech names, even if it means the economic expansion is healthy and likely to continue.
Growth-style stocks generally rely more heavily on cheap debt to grow their businesses, and rising borrowing costs can mean falling margins and a smaller present value of cash flows.
Value stocks, on the other hand, have steadier and larger near-term free cash flows they can use to pay dividends and buy back shares, meaning they have a lower reliance on debt to create shareholder value.
Expect this trend to continue as the Federal Reserve raises rates several times this year, with current estimates putting the their target range between 2.75-3.0 percent by the end of the year.
