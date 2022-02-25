Markets reversed early losses and ended broadly higher Thursday.
Oil, which briefly rose to $100 per barrel, fell back to $92 per barrel, as President Joe Biden vowed to lessen the hurt on Americans at the pump from additional Russian sanctions.
Bitcoin reversed course to end higher, while bond yields were little changed at the close.
European and Asian shares were starkly lower, with major European shares trading nearly 4 percent lower.
Russia’s Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation into Ukraine on Thursday morning, with reports coming in of air and ground assaults on Russia’s neighbor.
Russia has been building up military forces on the Ukrainian border for months, and NATO has been anticipating an invasion.
The U.S., European Union and U.K. will likely apply additional sanctions in response but are unlikely to take military action in the region.
The biggest threat to the global economy and equity markets is a disruption to the oil supply, with Russia being one of Europe’s biggest exporters.
Oil, gas and commodity-price increases would add to already hot inflation readings and could slow economic growth globally.
The heightened geopolitical uncertainty adds fresh challenges for the global recovery, which was already coping with persistent price pressures and tightening monetary policy.
The silver lining could be that central banks might slow their tightening process, which may cushion the blow to financial markets.
Although war elicits an emotional response, markets have typically stayed resilient over the long term despite numerous conflicts.
Looking at 18 conflicts since 1940, the average draw-down for equities was 5.4 percent, while the one-day drop was close to 1.5 percent on average.
Take, for example, the invasion of Panama in 1989. The initial reaction was 1.9 percent, but the market was up 8 percent over six months.
With strong economic growth and corporate fundamentals, this could be an opportunity to add quality investments at lower prices.
