Mixing Bowl changes hands

Star Redfeather Belmonte, left, is the new owner of The Mixing Bowl at F and Second streets. Previous owner Katy Grether, right, said she is thrilled to pass the store on to her. “Owning this store is the ultimate passion of my life,” Belmonte said. 

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Bob and Katy Grether started The Mixing Bowl on July 4, 2005. This past summer, ownership of the store at Second and F streets changed hands to longtime employee Star Redfeather Belmonte, who is happy to have it. 

“Owning this store is the ultimate passion of my life,” Belmonte said. 

