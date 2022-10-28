Mixing Bowl changes hands

Bob and Katy Grether started The Mixing Bowl on July 4, 2005. This past summer, ownership of the store at Second and F streets changed hands to longtime employee Star Redfeather Belmonte, who is happy to have it.
“Owning this store is the ultimate passion of my life,” Belmonte said.
The Mixing Bowl emerged from an idea for the Grethers’ daughter, Molly, who had intellectual disabilities. After Molly finished high school, the Grethers were looking for a job through which she might advance her independent living skills. They liked the idea of retail because it involved talking and interacting with people, and Molly was very social, Katy Grether said.
When her husband, Bob, asked people around town, he found a kitchenware store seemed to be what was missing. Mark Krivanek of Krivanek Jewelers came up with the idea for the name while chatting with Bob Grether. “It was out of the blue,” Bob said.
The Mixing Bowl was originally in the space that is now the Four Winds Art Gallery. “It was so small we could barely fit in it,” Katy Grether said. When the space on the corner opened up, the Grethers jumped on it.
It took a couple of months to set everything up, but as the years went by, vendors started coming to them, Grether said. Currently The Mixing Bowl has 265 vendor lines.
When The Mixing Bowl first started, it was heavily tied with Starpoint, an organization that provides resources to those with learning disabilities. Starpoint made a labor agreement with The Mixing Bowl, and as many as 15 Starpoint consumers were working in the store as paid employees.
Belmonte came onto the scene thinking she would be only working retail. She ended up becoming a certified job coach. “It was the most amazing challenge of my life,” she said of the experience.
Belmonte has worked at The Mixing Bowl 17 years and has lived in Salida for more than 40 years. Her parents owned the Redfeather Trading Company and she grew up in her family business selling jewelry.
Originally from the Channel Islands in California, her family moved to Poncha Springs in 1977. They returned to California to take care of her grandfather. After he died, her father had said, “We need to go back home,” which resulted in their return to live in Salida.
After going to college to study nursing, Belmonte again returned to her hometown to work as a certified nursing assistant at Columbine Manor Care Center, before becoming a stay-at-home mom. She started working at The Mixing Bowl when her oldest daughter was 10, and she and her husband swapped parenting roles.
Molly Grether died in 2016 of neck cancer, and The Mixing Bowl parted ways with Starpoint four years ago. “When Molly passed away it took the heart out of our mission,” Belmonte said. “Molly stole our heart, and when she was gone things were never the same.”
Before the COVID pandemic hit, Grether asked Belmonte and another manager, Kris Vollertsen, to buy the store. “Kris said no, I said yes,” Belmonte said. The store closed for four months during the pandemic. A year later, Grether approached the two again, and Belmonte took it on, becoming the owner as of July 1.
After 15-16 years of being a nonprofit, The Mixing Bowl became a for-profit store. Belmonte and Vollertsen were able to then dive into putting all their attention into running the business.
At The Mixing Bowl, customers can expect to find easy-to-use kitchen necessities and cookware. “My favorite part is my customers, absolutely hands down,” Belmonte said. “If it’s not in the store, we’ll work hard to find it for you.”
She plans to own The Mixing Bowl until she retires, which she hopes will be late in life.
