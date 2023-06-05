Equities closed modestly lower Monday, giving back a bit of Friday’s surge that capped off a 2 percent gain for the Standard & Poor’s 500 last week.
Globally, European markets were also lower while Asian markets were more resilient, including Japan’s Nikkei index reaching its highest level in more than three decades.
Small-caps were notably weaker and bond yields were little changed on the day, as weak readings from the latest ISM Services and factory orders reports sapped some of the enthusiasm around the economic outlook, countering the optimism that came from last week’s strong jobs report.
Ten-year Treasury yields are back near 3.7 percent, up notably over the last two months but still well below last year’s highs.
Elsewhere, the OPEC+ meeting during the weekend delivered an oil production-cut announcement that includes supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia.
In response, crude oil prices rose on Monday, though they remain below the $84 mark reached in April.
With markets moving on from the recent debt-ceiling drama, the focus is back on the relationship between inflation, economic activity and the implications of both on upcoming Federal Reserve moves.
Friday’s release of the May jobs report told the story of an economy that is not going down without a fight.
While several areas of the economy have moved into territory that is consistent with a downturn, the labor market continues to supply significant horsepower to the consumer.
Markets cheered the details of the report, as healthy payroll additions were accompanied by slowing wage growth, giving hope that slowing wages can provide inflation relief, while broad employment conditions (job growth plus low unemployment) offer some resiliency to household spending.
This shines a bright light on next week’s inflation report and Fed meeting, during which it will announce its latest interest-rate decision.
Edward Jones analysts said they still believe the scales are slightly tipped in favor of the Fed taking a pause on rate hikes in June, though they said they wouldn’t rule out another hike in either June or sometime this summer, as the Fed seeks to strike the delicate balance of credibly breaking the back of inflation while avoiding overtightening on an economy that is showing signs of moderating.
With equities logging their third straight week of gains last week, the stock market has quietly put together a healthy year-to-date increase.
The S&P 500 has a return near 12 percent so far this year, accompanied by a healthy gain for international stocks, which have outperformed U.S. equities since October’s lows.
Growth-style investments, namely technology stocks, have powered the gains recently, as reflected by the 27 percent gain in the Nasdaq index this year.
Small-caps have lagged in 2023, as signs of a slowing economy have been a headwind for more cyclically oriented investments.
Bonds have staged a moderate rebound this year following last year’s rout.
Retreating interest rates have offered a lift to bond prices, with both investment-grade and high-yield bonds logging modest gains on the year.
