U.S. equities finished slightly higher, helped by solid corporate fundamentals and an unchanged Fed policy stance.
Corporate earnings continue to come in strong, with results from technology heavyweights surprising to the upside, helping the Nasdaq outperform.
Chinese equities were modestly lower following the 13 percent sell-off over the last three days due to the regulatory crackdown on internet companies.
Treasury yields and the dollar declined modestly after the Fed made no changes to rates or its asset-purchase program but acknowledged that progress has been made.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.23 percent lower by -0.01 percent.
The price of crude oil was up $0.57 at $72.22 and the spot price of gold was up $7.8 to $1,807.60.
The much anticipated earnings results from several mega-cap tech companies did not disappoint after the market close yesterday. Apple, Google and Microsoft, which together account for a little more than 16 percent of the S&P 500, posted strong results, with earnings up more than 50 percent from last year and 30 percent above expectations.
Even with the economy now almost fully open, the digital transformation continues, with online advertising spending, cloud computing and smartphone demand rising at a fast pace.
Despite the better-than expected results, shares of Apple fell after the company warned that the negative impact for the global ship shortage would worsen this quarter.
The bar of expectations is high after the tech sector has rallied 17 percent since the middle of May, but the positive earnings are helping support sentiment and valuations.
Attention will turn to Facebook next as it reports after the market close.
Along with corporate earnings, the focus today was on the Fed meeting and Jerome Powell’s commentary on the press conference.
The Fed made no changes to policy rates or its asset-purchase program, as expected.
However, the statement noted that progress has been made toward the Fed’s goals, indicating that policymakers are closer to tapering bond purchases, but the shift towards removing some of the accommodation is not imminent.
On the economic front, mortgage applications to purchase a home fell 2 percent for the week, but applications to refinance a home loan jumped 9 percent as rates moved lower.
The popular 30-year fixed mortgage rate decreased to 3.01 percent, and the average rate on the 15-year fixed set a new low of 2.36 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.