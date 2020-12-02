Global equities kicked off December on an upbeat note following a record November.
In November, the S&P was up the most since April, the Dow Jones Industrials Average posted its biggest gain since 1987, and small stocks had their best-ever monthly gain.
The main drivers behind November’s rally, namely positive vaccine developments and the easing of U.S. election uncertainty, continue to define the market narrative.
Fed Chair Powell, in a hearing before the Senate Banking Committee, cautioned lawmakers on Tuesday that the rise in COVID-19 cases could challenge the outlook in the next few months.
China’s factory-activity growth hit a decade high, and the OECD lifted its global economic outlook on vaccine progress, boosting investor sentiment. Long-term bond yields rose, and the dollar declined against major currencies.
Crude oil futures fell $.94 to 44.40 a barrel. Gold futures rose $38.30 to $1,819.20.
