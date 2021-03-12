Equity markets finished broadly higher Thursday, with major indexes hitting fresh record highs as President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.
The 10-year yield was little changed today, having retraced near the 1.50 percent level in the last couple of days, which helped the Nasdaq and technology stocks outperform.
European stocks rose and German 10-year bond yields declined after the European Central Bank indicated it will step up the pace of bond purchases to contain rising bond yields and prevent tightening of financial conditions.
Oil was higher, while the U.S. dollar was lower, signaling an upbeat cyclical tone in today’s trading.
Applications for state unemployment benefits released this morning totaled 712,000, falling more than expected to the lowest level since November.
As the pace of vaccinations picks up and more restrictions on businesses are lifted, job cuts are poised to slow and hiring to pick up.
The February employment report was encouraging, signaling that the improvement in the labor market is starting to gain traction.
However, a lot of economic slack remains, which is what the new fiscal package aims to help address.
Applications for unemployment benefits are still higher than their peak during the 2008 - 2009 financial crisis, and at the current pace of hiring it will take more than two years for the U.S. economy to make back all the jobs that were lost since the pandemic started.
After the House passed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package yesterday, President Biden signed the bill into law today, clearing the way for another sizable fiscal injection to the economy.
About $420 billion of the total package will be used for stimulus checks to households, $360 billion is directed towards states, and $200 billion will be used to extend expiring unemployment benefits.
Expect this latest round of fiscal relief to help accelerate the recovery, with the U.S. economy likely experiencing the fastest GDP growth in 35 years in 2021.
Exactly one year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic, the economic outlook has brightened as a result of the vaccine rollout and ongoing government support.
The economy may likely return to its pre-pandemic levels in the coming quarters, helping extend the bull market in the stocks.
However, expect setbacks along the way, as investors begin to evaluate the eventual reduction in monetary and fiscal stimulus as the economy eventually heats up.
