Markets closed higher for the fourth day in a row and the best week since 2020.
No major headlines drove investor sentiment other than calls from the St. Louis Federal Reserve president, James Bullard, for notably higher interest rate hikes to be enacted this year, dissenting from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The U.S. 10-year yield was little changed, and oil was slightly higher to $105 a barrel.
Asian shares were higher closed the week out with a more than 4 percent gain.
Stocks rallied this week even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.
The market was jittery as oil prices rose to over $130 a barrel last week on fears of rampart inflation and low economic growth.
However, actions taken to release oil from strategic reserves and shore up production locally and internationally have seen oil prices come back down and eased investor sentiment.
Moves by European institutions to curb the demand for oil and reliance on Russia could have the effect of further reducing oil prices, however, that might only be seen in the long run.
With the Ukrainian/Russian conflict in its third-week, investors seem to be tuning out the day-to-day developments and rather focusing on any escalation between Russia and NATO allies as a source of potential risk.
There was little reaction in the markets to the Fed’s announcement to raise interest rates this week, likely an indication that a hawkish stance was largely priced into the market already.
Although, Powell reiterated his commitment to being “nimble” as incoming data evolves and the rate hiking cycle could be eased if growth or inflation meaningfully shift throughout the year.
