Dr. Jo Myers starts online veterinarian practice

For pets who don’t like to go to the vet, owners now have a local veterinary option to get their furry friends care from the comfort of their homes.
Dr. Jo Myers recently started a telemedicine veterinary practice through Vetster, a web-based application.
“Most pets don’t like going to the vet, no matter how nice you make it,” Myers said. “It’s one more niche we can fill to make sure our pets are taken care. It’s a new avenue for care.”
“This replaces Dr. Google search with a real doctor,” said Dr. Sarah Machell, who works for Vetster. “Our vision was to meet pet owners where they are, and the pandemic fast forwarded our business model.”
Machell said cats in particular see the vet less often than they need to.
“Cats hate to go to the vet and cat owners hate taking them to the vet,” Machell said. “For cat owners, this has enormous potential value.”
With the pandemic keeping people inside more and changing how many businesses operate, Myers said she thought this will be a good business.
Myers said she understands the limits of tele-medicine and not every situation is compatible. If a dog got hit by a car, for instance, there wouldn’t be much she could do.
Colorado also seemed poised to change what was legally acceptable for tele-medicine to include prescriptions, but has since pumped the brakes.
“Unfortunately Colorado was leading the way, but it took a step back,” Myers said. “I’m confident the regulations will continue to evolve.”
Myers, however, can still consult people on behavioral and training information, provide emergency triage assistance, offer guidance on end of life / palliative care and advice on preventative care.
“There’s still so much we can do and so many resources we can provide for people reluctant to get out,” Myers said.
She said gastrointestinal problems were common issues she’d dealt with on the platform, as well as talking to people about what “my dog ate” and discussing possible outcomes and common exposures.
Quick access is another important part of Vetster. People can get on the site and schedule an appointment with a doctor for 30 minutes later.
Myers has close to 30 years experience the profession, including 25 practicing. She previously owned a practice in Iowa and then worked at the Animal Care Center in Poncha Springs from 2014-2019.
She stepped away last year and worked as a full time firefighter.
Myers also has a dog, Trio, who she called her “trail partner.”
The Vetster platform, meanwhile, launched in November. Machell said they created it specifically for veterinarians and have recruited approximately 2,500 to partner with them so far.
“We’re essentially providing the space and connection to practice virtual care,” Machell said.
People can find Myers on Vetster and schedule appointments at https://vetster.com/p/708ad60.
