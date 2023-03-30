MCO receives first chamber Nonprofit Recognition award

Monarch Community Outreach recently was selected as the first recipient of the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Recognition award.
MCO is a nonprofit associated with Monarch Mountain.
Founded in 2004, its mission is to provide financial aid to organizations, humanitarian causes and community members in need.
Monarch Mountain employees voluntarily donate through payroll deductions, and Monarch Mountain matches those funds 150 percent.
In 2004, $500 was donated.
Since then, MCO has donated $353,000 back to the local community.
MCO supports organizations such as The Alliance (title sponsor for the Crest Crank), the fourth-grade helmet program in conjunction with Absolute Bikes, Salida Community Center Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, The Grainery Food Bank, Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center and Guidestone Colorado, Salida Circus, Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County, Family & Youth Initiatives and more.
In 2020, in response to COVID-19, MCO created an Employee Relief Fund with the extra 50 percent from Monarch to help employees during the pandemic.
The program was so well received that it has continued.
To date, MCO has given $8,100 to Monarch employees needing emergency financial assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.