MCO receives first chamber Nonprofit Recognition award

Rick Boucher of Monarch Community Outreach accepts the inaugural Nonprofit Recognition award from Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce. From left front are Karin Naccarato, Dan Bender, Cait Wilber, Rick Boucher, Carol Novak, Susan Boucher, Harry Peyton and Heather Adams. Back: Mark Moore, Jason Gobin, Michael Varnum, Art Gentile, Gary Buchanan, Hank Martin, Dan Ridenour and Wade Harris.

 

Monarch Community Outreach recently was selected as the first recipient of the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Recognition award.

MCO is a nonprofit associated with Monarch Mountain. 

