U.S. equity markets fell today, as inflationary pressures came to the forefront once again.
The CPI inflation readings came in hotter than expected, with core CPI for October rising to 4.6 percent year-over-year, the highest level since 1982.
As a result, we saw bond yields rise, with the 10-year Treasury yield up 13 basis points to 1.56 percent.
From a sector perspective, we saw growth relatively underperform value, with technology and communication services lagging.
Defensive sectors were relative outperformers, including consumer staples, utilities and health care.
The energy sector also sold off, as WTI crude oil fell over 3.0 percent on the day.
The October CPI readings in the U.S. continued to confirm that the economy is facing broad inflationary pressures.
The headline CPI print came in at 6.2 percent year-over-year, the highest since 1990, and the core inflation was 4.6 percent, the highest since 1982.
While some of the factors driving higher inflation may be transitory, including energy and parts of the auto and used-car inflation (which may ease as supply-chain issues ease), other parts of the auto and used-car inflation (which may ease as supply-chain issues ease), other parts are stikier, including shelter and parts of wage inflation.
Overall, we continue to feel that inflation may come down from the current levels but will broadly remain above pre-pandemic trends.
From an investment perspective, we see this putting upward pressure on yields, driving a gradual rise higher in the 10-year Treasury yield and perhaps some steepening of the yield curve.
This trend should be supportive of value and cyclical investments, including financials, which should benefit from a higher-yield environment.
Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings reports roll on and overall, remain a pleasant surprise to the upside.
With about 91 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported, third-quarter earnings growth is up a robust 39 percent year-over-year, well ahead of the expectation for 28 percent growth predicted at the end of September.
This upward revision in earnings has broadly supported the positive market tone. Of course, investors are listening carefully for signals around supply-chain and cost pressures, which many companies are indicating could last through mid-2022.
But on the other hand, consumer demand and corporate financial positions remain healthy, driving the stronger earnings growth we have seen .
Overall, we believe earnings growth this year remains strongly above average – nearly 45 percent year-over-year – but should moderate next year, in the 7 percent - 10 percent range, with the possibility of upside if some delayed demand is realized.
