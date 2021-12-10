Equities finished lower Thursday as concerns over the spreading Omicron variant persist.
Shares of reopening plays, like Carnival Cruise, were lower, along with 10-year Treasury yields.
Also lower were financial and energy sector names, as a slowdown in growth and mobility is priced in.
The latest jobs data showed weekly claims have fallen to their lowest levels in 52 years, a positive sign, but job openings still outnumber job seekers, and the participation rate remains well below late 2019 levels.
On the international front European shares are broadly higher, while Asian shares posted sharp declines on fears of Chinese inflation.
Weekly jobless claims fell to 184,000 versus an expected 211,000.
Continuing claims, which have been slow to come down from pandemic levels, inched higher last week but have seen an encouraging four-week trend.
COVID-19 initiated a bout of early retirements and saw people quitting their jobs at a record pace.
However, this will meet the Federal Reserve’s “substantial further progress” requirement for the labor market and give them enough cover to normalize policy more aggressively.
The COVID-19 Omicron variant is still front and center for investors as they gauge the economic impact, if any, as the variant spreads rapidly across the globe.
Pfizer announced that its booster shot raises the vaccine efficacy to levels seen with Delta on the first two doses, but stressed it only has initial data and further studies are needed.
Ten-year yields have dropped sharply this week along with other risk-on assets, like Bitcoin, high-multiple technology companies and oil.
The latest jobs report also makes it more likely that the Federal Reserve will speed up its tapering, reducing the level of accommodation in the market.
Analysts expect further volatility in the coming months as the virus, inflation and monetary policy play out.
