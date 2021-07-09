DOKS Lifestyle Medicine recently was welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The business is a lifestyle medicine consultation business that provides individualized programs and packages for people interested in improving their health through lifestyle changes.
Examples of chronic conditions affected by lifestyle are heart disease, diabetes, obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol, Alzheimer’s disease and arthritis.
DOKS Lifestyle Medicine has facilitated the Complete Health Improvement Program for Pitkin County employees, operated Walk with a Doc programs through Aspen Valley Hospital and presented movies with DOKS in the community setting.
Proprietors Dr. Kim Scheuer and her partner, registered nurse Derek Olsen, founded the business.
Scheuer is double boarded in family practice and lifestyle medicine. Olsen worked for most of his career in critical care and then hospice.
For more information visit dokslifestylemedicine.com, email dokslifestylemedicine@comcast.net or call 970-309-8528.
