High Country Bank named Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce awarded September Business of the Month to High Country Bank.
The bank earned the title because of all of the ways it gives back to the community. Some of the organizations that High Country Bank has supported include the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention, the Ark Valley Humane Society, Salida Mountain Tails and the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, to name a few.
“It feels good to be named business of the month, especially during these crazy times,” James Bove, High Country Bank’s marketing director, said. “We donate to a lot of different organizations, from the Boys & Girls Club to smaller ones. Anything that can help the community grow.”
The bank’s president and CEO, Larry Smith, is also from Salida and Bove said being part of the community is big to him.
The bank’s employees also participate in a now-quarterly sharing program. For $5, the employees can dress down once a month and then the contributions, along with $100 from the bank, gets distributed to different organizations.
Search and rescue organizations from both Chaffee County north and south and also Fremont County will be the next recipients. The bank has branches in Salida, Buena Vista and Cañon City.
In addition to donating to organizations, the bank has been cranking out loans to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bank closed 84 refinances and home loans in July.
“That’s $27 million we lent out to help the community stay afloat,” Bove said.
The bank also closed 325 PPP loans totalling approximately $14 million, Bove said, to help keep businesses afloat and employees on payrolls. “The main focus was to help keep the community going,” he said.
