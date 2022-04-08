Equity markets rebounded Thursday, with all three major averages closing in the green.
Defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples led the way, alongside energy.
Markets are still digesting the Federal Reserve minutes released Wednesday, where Federal Open Market Committee members discussed potentially raising rates by 0.5 percent in their May meeting, as well as reducing the balance sheet at a pace of $95 billion per month.
As a result, Edward Jones analysts continue to see some upward pressure on the U.S. 10-year yield, which is now at 2.65 percent levels, while the two-year yield moved lower 2.46 percent.
The yield curve, the difference between the 10-year yield and two-year yield, has thus moved higher, now at 0.19 percent.
Meanwhile, oil prices moved slightly higher Thursday, with West Texas Intermediate at $97 levels, still under the $100 range seen over the past few weeks.
Traditional safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar and gold also moved modestly higher.
Thursday’s jobless claims figures fell to 166,000, the lowest since 1968, and below expectations of 200,000.
The data continues to underscore the resilience in the U.S. labor market, as the unemployment rate has now fallen to 3.6 percent.
Meanwhile, analysts continue to see signs that labor is gradually returning to the workforce, perhaps as pandemic trends improve and stimulus payments start to wane.
In last month’s jobs report, the labor-force participation rate also improved, now at 62.4 percent, although still below prepandemic levels of 63.2 percent.
In analysts’ view, the U.S. consumer entered the year on relatively solid footing, supported by a strong labor market, rising wages and excess savings versus prepandemic levels.
This could provide some cushion against rising prices and moderating growth in the months ahead.
Meanwhile, markets’ focus will likely shift next week to the start of first-quarter earnings season. Earnings will kick off next week with big banks and financial companies reporting starting midweek.
Expectations for growth for the quarter now stand at 4.7 percent year-over-year, down from the 5.7 percent growth forecast at the beginning of the year.
However, earnings growth forecasts for the full-year 2022 have moved higher, now at 9.4 percent versus 7 percent at the start of the year.
While earnings growth will moderate from last year’s stellar 45 percent figure, analysts said they see earnings continuing to remain positive and in line with trend levels of mid-single digits this year, which is broadly supportive of equity markets as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.