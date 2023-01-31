Markets start the week sharply lower Monday

After rallying over 1 percent last week, markets this week started off with more caution, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell more than 1 percent Monday.

Investors are looking toward the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday for more signals on the path of rate hikes ahead. 

