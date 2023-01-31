Markets start the week sharply lower Monday

After rallying over 1 percent last week, markets this week started off with more caution, as the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell more than 1 percent Monday.
Investors are looking toward the Federal Reserve meeting Wednesday for more signals on the path of rate hikes ahead.
Yields also moved slightly higher, with the 10-year Treasury yield now at about 3.55 percent, still well below the highs reached in October of about 4.25 percent.
Notably, the VIX volatility index moved higher, up around 8 percent.
The VIX can be viewed as a “fear index” for investors and has stayed relatively low since the start of the year.
The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day meeting today and Wednesday and announce a rate decision at 2 p.m. EST Wednesday, followed by a press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.
Markets are forecasting the Fed will raise rates by 0.25 percent with about a 97 percent probability, bringing the fed funds rate to about 4.75 percent.
Edward Jones analysts said they would also expect the Fed to raise rates by 0.25 percent during this meeting and will be listening to Powell’s language around inflation trends and the path of rates.
They said to keep in mind that the recent market rally has eased financial conditions, which may give the Fed some pause.
Powell may take the opportunity to reiterate the message that the Fed’s job is not done, and it will likely keep rates elevated for some time.
Notably, market expectations are also calling for another 0.25 percent rate hike at the March 22 Fed meeting; however, there are two Consumer Price Index inflation readings that will be released ahead of this meeting that could help determine the path forward.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls report for January will also be released Friday morning.
Expectations are for total nonfarm jobs to increase by 187,500, below last month’s pace of 223,000.
The unemployment rate is expected to tick higher to 3.6 percent from 3.5 percent, still at multi-decade lows.
Investors will be paying particular attention to the hourly earnings figure, which is expected to show 4.7 percent year-over-year wage growth, above last month’s 4.6 percent figure.
The Fed has indicated it would like to see wage growth fall to around 3.5 percent, which would be more in line with a 2 percent inflation figure.
As recent data has indicated, the labor market in the U.S. continues to remain tight, despite recent headlines around layoffs in the technology sector, which accounts for about 5 percent of the overall workforce.
Analysts said they would expect some softening in the labor market and wage growth figures in the quarters ahead as the economy cools, but the recent resilience provides some support that any pending downturn may be mild.
