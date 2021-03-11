Equities were higher today, following yesterday’s rally, which was led by the sharp rebound in technology and growth investments.
Global markets were higher, as well, following the OECD’s upgrade to its global GDP forecast, aided by the vaccine and stimulative fiscal policies.
The financial and energy sectors outperformed, while staples and utilities lagged, signaling an upbeat cyclical tone in today’s trading.
Ten-year rates are nearly unchanged, thanks to a modest inflation reading.
Overall, there were no major changes in the global economic narrative, allowing equities to drift higher on the undercurrent of the economic reopening and policy tailwinds.
The highly anticipated CPI report released this morning showed that core inflation remained subdued in February, with consumer prices rising by 1.3 percent during the past year.
With interest rates rising recently on the back of rising inflation expectations, this reading is prompting a sigh of relief in the equity markets.
It is possible inflation will see a meaningful uptick in the coming months as the economy reopens and demand rebounds, but today’s report suggests price pressures aren’t yet rising at a pace that will force the Fed into tighter policy in the near term.
Importantly, it’s far from assured that inflation will remain elevated beyond any initial increase.
The ability for the Fed to keep policy stimulus in place for an extended period will be dependent upon how quickly supply can meet the rebound in demand, and thus help keep inflation near the Fed’s target level beyond the initial rebound in consumption spurred by the vaccine rollout and fiscal stimulus.
Markets are largely expecting the fiscal-relief package to advance toward approval this week, setting the stage for stimulus checks to go out this month.
This may add to an economy that is already gaining traction, raising the prospects for a strong jump in GDP growth this year.
The economic expansion may have legs, forming the foundation for the bull market to continue.
But as the economy heats up, so too will concerns around the timing of the Fed’s reduction in monetary stimulus, prompting bouts of market volatility even as the rebound gains steam.
