Salida Pharmacy & Fountain receives Business of the Month

Salida Pharmacy & Fountain, 137 F St., was recently named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month.
The business has done many things to support the community during the COVID-19 pandemic including curbside pick-up and home/work delivery for those not able to or uncomfortable coming into the store.
As soon as it was available, the pharmacy began COVID-19 testing to help mitigate the spread of the virus and they enrolled in the state vaccine network, becoming the first pharmacy in Chaffee County to receive vaccines and begin administering them.
They worked closely with Chaffee County Public Health to vaccinate at home individuals.
The pharmacy’s medication synchronization program aligns a patient’s medications to be picked up all on the same day, allowing for fewer trips out, so people are less exposed.
The pharmacy also developed an immune-boosting vitamin and supplement kit to help boost a person’s natural immune system.
On the soda fountain side of the business, online ordering and delivery of their soda fountain treats was implemented.
Take-home build-your-sundae kits were available so treats could be enjoyed in the comfort of home.
With F Street closed, they expanded their space to ensure social distancing and allow people a comfortable and safe place to spend time with friends and family.
The business was one of many that participated in providing free masks to the community and people visiting the area.
For more information visit https://www.salidapf.com/.
