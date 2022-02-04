Stocks closed lower Thursday, led by the tech sector, after Facebook missed earning and user-growth expectations.
The Nasdaq was down more than 3 percent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down less than 1.5 percent.
Technology stocks have been under pressure this year, and value has outperformed growth as investors price in expected rate hikes.
Treasury yields inched higher but remain range-bound.
Bitcoin, which many see as an investor “risk” gauge, was lower overnight and continued its slide.
Natural gas continued to see extreme volatility, rising 16 percent ahead of the winter storm Wednesday and falling by more than 10 percent Thursday.
The price of crude oil was up $1.86 to $90.12 a barrel, and the spot price of gold was down $4 to $1,806.00.
European and Asian stocks were also lower on the international front, following a drop in the U.S. markets.
Facebook reported earnings after the market closed Wednesday and widely missed expectations and posted weaker forward guidance, sending the stock lower by more than 20 percent.
Spotify, also lower, has been another victim of the tech sell-off, falling nearly 10 percent Thursday.
This comes amid a broad rotation out of growth stocks and into value as the Federal Reserve considers tighter monetary policy, raising the cost of borrowing and curbing excess economic demand.
Edward Jones analysts expect volatility in the tech sector and the broader market to continue throughout the year as investors recalibrate corporate profit and economic growth expectations.
The U.S. Department of Labor showed weekly jobless claims totaled 238,000 last week, a tad lower than forecast and the lowest level on a four-week basis since 1973. Continuing claims also fell and continue to creep lower on a four-week basis.
Both data points are a good sign that the labor-market recovery remains on solid footing. Economists and policymakers have feared that a tight labor market would send wages higher and contribute to already hot inflationary pressures, while also eroding buying power for workers at the lower- and mid-income levels.
However, productivity seems to be outstripping labor-cost increases, which is a good sign for the economy and (if the trend continues) should ease inflationary pressures as output rises faster than wages, analysts said.
